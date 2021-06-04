Pedro Sánchez and Pere Aragonès are summoned during a telephone conversation to hold a meeting in Moncloa in June

Posted: Friday Jun 04 2021 1:36 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, had a “fluid and productive” telephone conversation for 40 minutes, as the Secretary of State for Communication reported in a statement. , who indicated that the two were summoned to hold a face-to-face meeting in Moncloa during the month of June.

In addition, Sánchez and Aragonès agreed on the need to win the battle against COVID-19 and to achieve economic reconstruction, with particular reference to European “Next Generation” funds, which is a plan for recovery of the economy in our country after the pandemic.

The President of the Government and the President of the Generalitat also addressed different aspects of the current political situation, and shared “the objective of progressing towards overcoming common challenges through dialogue”, as clarified by the SEC in the report. press release published by the Generalitat.

Sánchez ponders making changes in government after court pardons

Precisely this Friday, we learned that the president of the government was planning to make changes to his government to give it new impetus once there is a decision on the pardons of the trial (that the executive was favorable to approve).

However, as LaSexta has learned, the chief executive has yet to take any decision and so far has only consulted on this matter with people from his closest circle in Moncloa and a certain socialist leader.

In this sense, sources of the PSOE have informed LaSexta that the government will decide on pardons for the prisoners tried before a month and a half, that is to say before the second half of July, despite the fact that Pedro Sánchez himself has avoided giving dates.