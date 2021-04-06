Pedro Sánchez appears after Council of Ministers to make excellent vaccine announcement

Madrid

Publication: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:35

Important announcement on vaccines. This is what Moncloa sources anticipate from the appearance of Pedro Sánchez after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, the first of this month of April, which should be decisive due to the arrival of record doses. vaccines.

His appearance was confirmed at LaSexta this morning. Today’s ministers’ meeting is the first after the reshaping of the executive by the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the vice-presidency.

A “big announcement” on vaccines is expected because it is not usual for the Prime Minister to appear after an ordinary Council of Ministers. It should be from 1:00 p.m.