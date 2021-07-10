Pedro Sánchez appears at 2:00 p.m. in Moncloa to report on the new government

Posted: Saturday July 10 2021 1:31 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will present himself in Moncloa from 2:00 p.m. to make an institutional statement and communicate to the company the new configuration of the executive, “whose main objective will be the economic and social recovery”, according to the statement by the Communications Secretariat.

Previously, Sánchez had visited the Palacio de la Zarzuela to brief the king on the commission of the new government, whose names are already being confirmed. Etnran Óscar López, the mayor of Gavá, the mayor of Puertollano. And the current president of the Senate would also enter it.