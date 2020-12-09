Pedro Sánchez asks the EU that all its members start vaccination on the same day

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, asked the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, that all the member countries of the Union coordinate the launching of vaccination campaigns, even if a posteriori each country marks “its systems and strategies”.

The goal, announced by the Secretary of State for the European Union, Juan González-Barba in Congress, is for the vaccination campaign to start at the same time across Europe.

“We have made a lot of efforts in the purchase and distribution of vaccines and we must ensure a consensus on the start date of the campaign for the whole European Union”, González-Barba said in the Joint Congress Committee. -Senate for the EU European Council to be held this Thursday and Friday.

The government wants the EU to establish “common epidemiological indications” to implement the vaccine strategy and that coordination includes “a consensus on the start date of the campaign for the whole of the EU.

In addition, González-Barba noted that it would be good to establish “within a reasonable time” a recommendation on the use of antigenic tests and the mutual recognition of tests to allow movement between partners.