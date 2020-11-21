Pedro Sánchez calls on the G20 to ensure fair, equitable and universal access to coronavirus vaccines

Posted: Saturday 21 November 2020 17:50

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday called on the rest of the G20 leaders to ensure fair, equitable and universal access to covid-19 vaccines and full support for global efforts in the face of the pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We will not be safe until everyone is safe,” Sánchez stressed in his speech at the G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and held virtually due to the situation caused by the coronavirus. The summit will last until this Sunday, and on the first day, leaders of the G20 countries focused on analyzing ways to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and restore growth and jobs.

In this context, as reported by the Palais de la Moncloa (the telematics session was developed without public access), it is in which the Director General made his appeal so that when the vaccines against the coronavirus are available, they can be consulted by all. After recalling that COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of more than 1.3 million people, left millions of children without education and condemned millions of families to poverty, Sánchez called on the G20 for increased multilateral cooperation . address common challenges and accelerate “a just, inclusive and sustainable recovery that leaves no one behind”.

For him, the G20 must continue to play a key role in dealing with the economic consequences caused by the pandemic, paying particular attention to the most vulnerable. Regarding debt, he welcomed the decision taken by the richest countries to extend until June 2021 the so-called “Initiative for the suspension of debt service” and the adoption of the “Common framework for debt processing ”.

Two initiatives promoted to help the most vulnerable countries facing the economic crisis. Sánchez also called for not forgetting the debt risks faced by other developing economies, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean. In his speech, he also lamented the increase in inequalities caused by the pandemic and, in particular, among low-skilled workers.

For this reason, he stressed the importance for countries to ensure a decent standard of living and called for strengthening social protection systems. Sánchez participated in the first session of the summit (in which Spain participates as a permanent guest country) accompanied by the third vice-president and Minister of the Economy, Nadia Calviño.

G20 leaders will devote Sunday’s session to analyzing how to build an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future, and in the end, it is expected that the president of the Spanish government will offer a press conference to take stock of the decisions taken.