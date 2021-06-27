Pedro Sánchez celebrates that the government, the Generalitat and the monarchy coincide in Barcelona “symbolizing the union for the good of the citizens”

Update: Sunday, June 27, 2021 20:58

Published: 06/27/2021 20:56

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, underlined this Sunday during his speech during the opening dinner of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that “the mayor of Barcelona, ​​the president of the Provincial Council of Barcelona, ​​the president of the Generalitat have shared a place, the Spanish government and the head of state “.

“This symbolizes a union for the greater good of all, which is that of the citizens we represent and serve, who are united by a desire for a strong and fair economic recovery, a recovery that will be stronger even when the values cohesion and unity prevail, ”he declared.

In this sense, the chief executive defended that “institutional cooperation and unity of action are the fertile way to build a country which must be full of opportunities, especially for young people, in solidarity, especially , for those who have suffered the most from the pandemic, and without a doubt, resilient. ”“ Let’s do it, together and together, ”he added.

In addition, Sánchez asserted that the fact that the Mobile World Congress is being held in person “shows that normalcy is closer thanks to the process of vaccination”. “We are coming back to inaugurate an event which is an international benchmark of the first order of the world,” said the president, who noted that the pandemic has shown that there are “more tools to cope with professional life”, putting forward teleworking.

“Millions of businesses have been kept open thanks to the possibilities of telecommuting and online exchange. United we have succeeded in promoting our goals and ambitions. said at the inaugural MWC dinner held at Fira de Barcelona’s Montjuic Venue.