Pedro Sánchez draws closer to the PSOE with the profound reshaping of his government

Madrid

Posted: Sunday July 11 2021 10:45 AM

It is not a change of government to use, but a total overthrow of the legislature; a before and an after in the mandate of Pedro Sánchez. Many leaders and experts in political communication see in the radical movement announced just a few hours ago by the Prime Minister a direct nod to their party. Because in a few hours, and in the absence of their taking office on Monday, Sánchez suddenly “created” a more socialist government; younger, feminist and environmentalist. Is the PSOE back? Everything seems to indicate that yes, given the nature of this remodeling.

But what reasons led the chief executive to vary so greatly the political skeleton that rules the country today? There are several, but among them, it is especially worth highlighting the obvious wear and tear suffered by what until now was the team that accompanied Sánchez in its objective to save the country from the pandemic and to initiate the recovery. economic – and therefore social – as soon as possible From the territory. From this notorious political exhaustion, a need for reactivation and revitalization of the government would have arisen.

But not at all. With the new names confirmed, it can be said that Sánchez was looking for the hyperactivation of the PSOE in this operation and at the same time to separate himself somewhat from those technical and independent profiles that he so claimed when he presented one of his first government teams. Because, contrary to what was exposed in 2018, the ministers who will take office on Monday have a clear link with the Socialist Party. This is the case of Isabel Rodríguez, mayor of Puertollano, who will occupy the portfolio of Territorial Policy.

Rodríguez was general secretary of the Provincial Executive Commission of Socialist Youth in Ciudad Real, and in the 2004 elections she won a Senate seat for Ciudad Real, in the ranks of the PSOE, thus becoming the youngest senator of the history of Spain. In the same position is the mayor of Gavà (Barcelona), Raquel Sánchez, who has been a member of the PSC since 2003 and who from this Monday will be Minister of Transport and Urban Agenda. He will do so as a replacement for José Luis Ábalos, one of the executive heavyweights that Sánchez decided to do without to launch another mechanism of government.

Pilar Alegría is also clearly one of these examples. A member of the PSOE since its inception, he also served on the federal executive of the PSOE between 2008 and 2012 as a member. Likewise, she was education secretary of the regional executive of the PSOE of Aragon and was deputy of Zaragoza with the same party between 2008 and 2015. At the same time, she was appointed organizational secretary of the PSOE -Aragon, among others. posts. And Diana Morant, current Mayor of Gandía and future Minister of Science and Innovation. He began his political career with the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) in June 2011, when he was not yet 21, and has risen through the ranks within the party over the past decade.

Thus, with this profound reshaping of the coalition government, the new photograph of the team that will accompany the president in his last stage of the legislature is very far from the previous image of the government team taken in February 2021. Because, in including those already mentioned, in total there have been eight notable changes in the structure of government which are of equal interest to those entering as well as those leaving. Among them, Arancha González Laya, until Saturday Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, weighed down by the international crisis with Morocco.

His replacement will be José Manuel Albares, current Spanish ambassador in Paris – and already advisor to Sánchez since the legislative elections of 2015. The one who is still Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Uribes, also walks, who in his farewells through social networks assured that it was “an honor” to occupy this position and affirmed that he had put “the soul” and all his “capacities” in the “difficult times. His post will be occupied by the person who currently held the portfolio of territorial policy and public service, Miquel Iceta, who until recently was the first secretary of the PSC.

Also Pedro Duque, who has warned several times that his mandate at the head of the Ministry of Science and Innovation was going to be “temporary”, abandons his positions. Pick up witness Diana Morant. In the same way, Pilar Alegría does it at the Ministry of Education, which is no longer the property of Isabel Celaá, very marked by the approval of the last law on education in Spain, the LOMLOE, which has received during all this time a multitude of criticisms of the opposition and even of the educational community, denouncing that it was not taken into account during the development and the implementation of the standard.

Among all these changes, we should not forget that of Juan Carlos Campo, one of the heads of government who has acquired the most importance in recent times on the national political scene. The reasons: their attempts to unblock negotiations for the renewal of the General Judicial Council (CGPJ) and the granting of pardons to Catalan politicians sentenced for the independence of the trial, a pardon which, according to the law, should necessarily go through his Ministry of Justice until now. Campo will be replaced by Pilar Llop, current President of the Senate and magistrate specializing in issues related to gender violence.

The post left by Llop will not remain empty either, because it will be another socialist, Ander Gil, current spokesperson for the Socialist Group in the Senate, who will take his place, thus confirming that the PSOE wants to regain ground again.