Pedro Sánchez dresses Juan Espadas in an act in Seville without Susana Díaz

Posted: Saturday July 17 2021 1:45 PM

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, appeared in an Andalusian PSOE act held in Seville. There, with María Jesús Montero and Adriana Lastra, he supported Juan Espadas, the next general secretary of the Andalusian socialists from July 23.

Sánchez and Espadas showed great harmony in an act in which the president of the government criticized the opposition for saying “no to everything”. “It is true that the right does not like this government or anything that we do, they even criticized me for the appointment of my ministers,” Sanchez joked to the bursts of laughter from the audience.

“I tell you one thing: here they are with their confrontation and their tension. We are doing what is important, what the Spaniards want, vaccination, revival and modernization of the country,” he says.

Espadas, for his part, thanked his “exemplary transition” to a Susana Díaz who was not present at the event, wanting to mark the start of a new stage for the Andalusian PSOE. “I will personally take charge of humanizing politics,” he promised.