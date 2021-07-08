Pedro Sánchez, forced to interrupt press conference in Lithuania due to real threat from Russian forces

Updated: Thursday 08 July 2021 11:19

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was forced to interrupt a press conference after a visit to the Spanish armed forces in Lithuania due to a real threat from the Russian air force.

The alarm sounded as the Lithuanian president intervened and the head of the Spanish executive prepared to speak. The threat, according to El Mundo, comes from an unidentified Russian aircraft, so two Eurofighter fighter jets were dispatched to intercept and identify them.

Sánchez was able to begin his intervention after a few minutes, when the Lithuanian authorities deemed it safe.

“We have seen a real case of what justifies the presence of Spanish troops in Lithuania,” assured the chief executive.

((We are developing this information))