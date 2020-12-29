Pedro Sánchez provides an update on the coalition government

Posted: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 1:13 PM

Pedro Sánchez presents this Tuesday at a press conference an accountability report in which the degree of compliance with the agreement signed between PSOE-Unidas Podemos was analyzed.

This is the first accountability document from a Spanish government, according to Moncloa. The document was prepared by the Department of Planning and Monitoring of Government Activity of the Office of the Presidency of the Government, headed by Chief of Staff Iván Redondo. In addition, the report benefited from the close collaboration of all ministries.