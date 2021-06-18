Pedro Sánchez receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Updated: Friday, June 18, 2021 9:38 PM

Published: 06/18.2021 9:37 PM

Government President Pedro Sánchez received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a moment he himself shared via his social networks on Friday.

This first puncture took place at the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Madrid. In his message, Sánchez thanked the health professionals who take care of us “on a daily basis”.

“Vaccines save lives and show us the road to recovery. They are our horizon of hope,” says Sánchez, with the hashtag “#YoMeVacuno”.

This news comes the same day that Sánchez himself transferred that from June 26 the mask will no longer be mandatory outdoors. He did so at the Cercle d’Economie which ended this Friday in Barcelona.

“Gradually, the masks will start to fall off. Our streets, our faces, will regain their normal appearance in the coming days ”, declared the Prime Minister, who stressed that the“ milestones ”set against the pandemic are being respected“ point by point ”.