Pedro Sánchez to hold meeting with President Joe Biden in Brussels next Monday at NATO summit

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the highest president of the United States, Joe Biden, plan to meet next Monday in Brussels, within the framework of the new NATO summit. This was confirmed by government sources at LaSexta, who also indicated that it will be the first meeting between the two leaders to greet, talk and get to know each other for a few minutes.

It is therefore a meeting at the highest level, although prepared with discretion, and extremely important for relations between the two countries. This channel was also able to know that in recent days the two countries have already started to establish a direct communication thread which is practiced through the two presidential teams. From Spain, Iván Redondo, chief of staff of the Sánchez presidency, leads these conversations with his American counterpart, Ronald Klain.

Last Monday, Redondo had a long and intense conversation with Biden’s chief of staff. Shortly after the exchange of ideas, both came to the conclusion that it was necessary to revive relations between the two powers. An “operation” which ended shortly after with the work of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidency of the Government, but also with the collaboration of the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies in the United States and Spain.

Thus, Sánchez is taking advantage of the “tour” that Joe Biden started across Europe on Thursday, starting from London and Cornwall (headquarters of the new G7). Later, the US President will travel to Brussels, where NATO and the European Union will meet. Finally, Biden will end his journey on European soil in Geneva, where he will hold what will perhaps be one of his most important meetings: the one he will hold with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

There is very little continuity, I think it can be said, when it comes to our approach “to the Sahara.

The announcement of this upcoming meeting between Biden and Sánchez came very soon after the White House spoke openly about the “important and profound differences” between the policies of the current government and those displayed by former President Donald Trump in the Maghreb region. In this sense, the Biden administration has acknowledged that it also differs in the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Trump’s remarks on the hegemony he granted to Morocco over Saharawi territory caused a political earthquake with an international dimension which did not please Spain either. Although Pedro Sánchez limited himself to indicating that the government’s position was well “known” on this issue – based on UN resolutions and international legality – Podemos was much more direct.

“It seems that there are those who want to continue to impose positions against democracy and international law,” denounced the leaders of the purple formation, contrary to what the North American magnate had previously said. The question is not parked with the words of Biden on the role to be developed of Morocco in this context, because this Thursday the European Parliament votes a resolution condemning the neighboring country for the use of minors in the recent crisis in Ceuta.

Concretely, the four large groups of the hemicycle (popular, socialist, liberal and green) negotiated a tough resolution which “rejects the use by Morocco of border and migration control, and in particular that of unaccompanied minors, as political pressure against an EU member state ”. . This initiative did not go unanswered from Rabat, which accused Spain of orchestrating “a maneuver to Europeanize a purely bilateral problem”.

Along with the news of the imminent meeting between Biden and Sánchez, it was also possible to know this Thursday that Spain will likely be the location of the next NATO summit to be held in 2022. This was reported by the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, which specified that it will be during this summit of heads of government in Brussels that the location of the next meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be decided.