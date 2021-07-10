Pedro Sánchez today reshapes the coalition government with new ministers

Update: Saturday July 10, 2021 09:59

Pedro Sánchez will carry out throughout this Saturday the reshaping of the coalition government of the PSOE and United We Can. This was put forward by Cadena SER, who points out that said restructuring does not initially contemplate changing the ministries that maintain the purple formation, although it is a “broad” reform of the executive that would affect many important portfolios and coordination structures.

Thus, in the coming hours, the President of the Government will inform King Felipe VI of the new composition of the executive – as established by law -, and shortly after will publicly announce the new names that will be part of the Council of Ministers in the coming days.