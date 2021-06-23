Pedro Sánchez will meet Pere Aragonès in Moncloa on Tuesday June 29 at 5:00 p.m.

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 2:22 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will meet with the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, on Tuesday, June 29 at 5:00 p.m. This was announced by the Government’s Secretary of State for Communication in a press release. This meeting will take place just one week after the Council of Ministers approved the granting of pardon to the prisoners of the trial.

“As happened during the recent meeting with the President of the Andalusian Government, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, the President of the Government will dialogue with his interlocutor on the most important and urgent issues of their respective territory, including this meeting as a necessary exchange on the main needs and aspirations of the citizens of Catalonia, ”the statement read.

The announcement came just hours after the nine people convicted by the Supreme Court were released from prison for sedition and embezzlement offenses after attempts to proclaim Catalonia’s independence. Within minutes of their release, all of them – Junqueras, Forcadell, Bassa, Rull, Turull, Sànchez, Cuixart, Romeva and Forn – warned that their release did not end the fight for the Catalan Republic.

In their respective speeches, they asserted the importance of continuing on the path of the separation of Catalonia from the rest of the Spanish state, although during his speech the former vice-president of the Generalitat showed himself in favor to address this issue. through dialogue and politics, excluding the unilateral route, although LaSexta’s questions have not confirmed whether it will be part of the negotiation table that is being prepared for next Tuesday between the government and the Generalitat.

Sánchez’s agenda does not end with this meeting. Shortly after, the Chief Executive will receive, also at the Palacio de la Moncloa, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who recently renewed her post as the highest leader of the Madrid territory after the electoral triumph obtained on May 4th. This meeting will take place on Friday July 9 at 12 noon.