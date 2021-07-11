Pedro Sánchez’s “new” government starts on Monday with a clear mandate: no one is essential

Madrid

Pedro Sánchez is launching a sort of “new legislature” on Monday. He does so after having proceeded, in an almost brutal manner, to a major overhaul of the structure of the Executive, especially in the upper part. In this way, a reform is underway that has led political figures as representative of his team as Carmen Calvo, José Luis Ábalos or Iván Redondo, among others, until just a few hours ago. Because there are eight leaders whom Sánchez has decided to do without to face the second part of his mandate.

The political wear and tear due to the pandemic and internal tensions have served as a pretext for the president to apply relevant changes with which he proposes not only to start a new project, but also to mark a turning point in his own way of managing and proceeding. as an executive. leader: no one is essential. With this new approach, it is clear Sánchez’s interest in giving more importance to the government to a PSOE that welcomes this new era, which is distinguished at the same time by a greater commitment “feminist” with a young character and a municipal accent. The names and careers of the new leaders at least support the intention.

Because it has become the government with the most women in power since the birth of our democracy. In addition, Sánchez’s has become the Executive with the most feminine presence in all of Europe. Concretely, 63% -14 ministers against seven ministers and a president-, a percentage which highlights, in addition to those already known, four names that will give a lot to say in the coming months: Pilar Alegría, Diana Morant, Isabel Rodríguez, Pilar Llop and Raquel Sánchez.

To Rodríguez (1981), who a few days ago still mayor of Puertollano (Ciudad Real), Sánchez entrusted the task with the greatest visibility of all those who have been restructured: that of leading the Ministry of Territorial Policy and of ‘to be, at the same time, minister spokesperson. Rodríguez, who was linked to the PSOE very early on, was among other things Secretary General of the Provincial Executive Commission of Socialist Youth of Ciudad Real, and in the 2004 elections she won a Senate seat for Ciudad Real, thus becoming the most young senator in the history of Spain.

Isabel Rodríguez, Raquel Sánchez and Diana Morant, three mayors for three ministries

In a similar position is the mayor of Gavà (Barcelona). Raquel Sánchez (1975), PSC member since 2003, now holds the transport and urban agenda portfolio. Also closely linked to socialism, she was chosen in 2012 as the first secretary of the PSC of Gavá and, in addition, she is a member of the Executive Board of the PSC of Bajo Llobregat and of the National Council of the PSC. Like Sánchez and Rodríguez, Pilar Alegría (1977) also illustrates Sánchez’s turn in a clear nod to the party. Alegría, until now government delegate in Aragon and new Minister of Education, has been a member of the Federal Executive of the PSOE, has been Secretary of Education to the Regional Executive of the PSOE of Aragon and has been appointed organizational secretary of the PSOE. Aragon, among other charges.

In this sense, Diana Morant (1980), Mayor of Gandía and already Minister of Science and Innovation, began her political career at the PSOE in June 2011, when she was not yet 21 years old, and has rose through the party ranks throughout the past decade. It is worth mentioning Pilar Llop (1973), who until Monday chaired the Senate and who also had a strong relationship with the PSOE for years; This relationship led her to participate as number 8 on Ángel Gabilondo’s electoral list to win the elections in Madrid in 2015 or to be appointed government delegate for gender violence, replacing María José Ordoñez.

Rodríguez, Morant, Alegría, Sánchez and Llop join the well-known female profiles of the Pedro Sánchez government who still retain their posts: Nadia Calviño, Minister of the Economy and now first vice-president; Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor and Second Vice-President; and Teresa Ribera, Minister for the Ecological Transition and Third Vice President – with this remodel, the three leaders go up a notch after Calvo leaves and the fourth disappears. Margarita Robles will continue to command the Ministry of Defense, Irene Montero will do the same with Equality and the same goes for Ione Belarra (Social Rights), Reyes Maroto (Industry) and Carolina Darias (Health).

On the other hand, three new male faces join Sánchez: Óscar López, who assumes the chief of staff of the presidency of the government, Félix Bolaños, who takes charge of the ministry of the presidency, relations with the courts and Democratic Memory (MPR ), and José Manuel Albares, who heads the Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation portfolio. With them, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (Interior), Miquel Iceta (who goes from Territorial Policy to Culture and Sports), Luis Planas (Agriculture, Fishing and Food), José Luis Escrivá (Inclusion, Social Security and Migration), Alberto Garzón (Consumption) and Manuel Castells (Universities).

Goodbye to the ministers who raised Sánchez

Those who enter … by those who leave. Because the arrival of these new leaders has led to the departure of many others, including three heavyweights including, even if they could appear in a possible pool, their “goodbye” was not expected so soon. A clear example is that of Carmen Calvo, who is said to have taught Sánchez how the Moncloa works. As a legacy, the former first vice-president leaves a new law on democratic memory, the gardens of Pazo de Meirás open to the public or a key role in the exhumation of Franco’s remains from the valley of the dead. But also notorious disagreements with other members of the Government, in particular with Irene Montero about the trans law.

Another march that surprises as much as that of Calvo is that of José Luis Ábalos, who in addition to leaving the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda also leaves the Organizing Secretariat of the PSOE. His visit to Venezuela’s vice-president at Barajas airport, which he initially denied, has taken its toll. Ábalos leaves without being able to present the housing law, shocked by the lack of consensus with United We Can. Nor should we ignore another long-standing pillar of government, Iván Redondo, although in this case his end as head of the presidential cabinet was of his own free will. Sánchez lost his right hand, which raised him in the Socialist primaries. The builder of the successful strategy that led him to La Moncloa – not without great efforts.

These leaders are joined by Arancha González Laya, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, very marked by the institutional crisis that Spain has with Morocco following the reception of Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front seriously ill. with COVID -19 that he was treated in a hospital in La Rioja; Isabel Celaá, former Minister of Education who led the latest reform in this sector, LOMLOE, for which she was harshly criticized by the opposition and within the educational community itself; Juan Carlos Campo, who leaves the government without being able to unblock the negotiations for the renewal of the CGPJ and as one of the absolute protagonists in the granting of pardons to the prisoners of the trial.

They are not the only ones. More discreetly perhaps, but in the same way, the former Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, is stepping down. The astronaut and aeronautical engineer, who had already warned that his company in the direction of a country was going to be something “temporary” and in short, ends his responsibility at the head of this portfolio, leaving as a legacy an increase in investments up to ‘at 60% on your land. Also José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, until this Saturday head of the Culture and Sports portfolio, is at the starting gate, not without a backpack full of reproaches towards his management in both areas during the pandemic and with the frustration of not not have been able to complete the projects planned for his mandate.

Ministerial portfolio exchange acts

10:30 am. Ministry of Territorial Policy

Miquel Iceta – Isabel Rodriguez

11:00. Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory

Carmen Calvo as Felix Bolaños

11:30 am. Ministry of Education and Vocational Training

Isabel Celaá – Pilar Alegria

11:45 am. Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda

José Luis Ábalos – Raquel Sánchez

12:00 hours. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation

Arantxa González Laya – José Manuel Albares

12:15. Ministry of Culture and Sports

José Manuel Rodriguez Uribes – Miquel Iceta

12:30 p.m. Ministry of Science and Innovation

Pedro Duque – Diana Morant

12:45 p.m. Ministry of Justice

Juan Carlos Campo – Pilar Llop

1:30 p.m. Ministry of Civil Service to the Ministry of Finance and Civil Service

Miquel Iceta – María Jesús Montero