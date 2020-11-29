LETTER SIZE

Pedro Serrano, new Marketing Director of InfoJobs

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 am – November 29, 2020



InfoJobs, the leading employment platform in Spain, has appointed Pedro Serrano as the new Marketing Director to develop and lead the company’s marketing strategy in line with Adevinta Spain’s objectives. Since September 2018 and to date, Pedro has held the same position in Milanuncios, a leading marketplace for used advertising, belonging to the same group.

With this appointment, Pedro will be in charge of defining the strategic vision of the department and overseeing the proper implementation of the B2B and B2C marketing and communication plans that are carried out to bring the brand closer to different audiences, always with the mission of helping companies. who use InfoJobs to recruit talent and professionals to improve their employment situation. His duties also include strategy development to meet the company’s online traffic goals, as well as user acquisition.

“The appointment of Pedro Serrano as the new Marketing Director of InfoJobs is yet another example of the company’s commitment to talent. Pedro already knows the house and we are convinced that his profile, his background and his professional experience are perfectly suited to lead an area as strategic as Marketing; especially at a time like today. We are confident that Pedro will help expand our leadership in the market, always keeping in mind the needs of professionals and companies who trust us ”, said Romn Campa, CEO of InfoJobs.

Prior to joining Adevinta, Pedro served as Chief Marketing Officer of the American & British Academy (ABA English). He also worked at eMagister and Habitaclia, among other tech companies.

The new Marketing Director of InfoJobs is a computer engineer from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), holds a master’s degree in SEO, SEM and competitive intelligence from the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), a master’s degree in General Marketing Management from EAE Business School.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT