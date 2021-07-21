Pegasus France: Pegasus survey in France: Pegasus survey in France

Paris

Controversy has arisen in many other countries regarding the Pegasus spyware which has created panic in India. In this series, the Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the alleged widespread use of this spyware created by the Israeli group NSO to target journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents.

Spyware is software that enters someone’s computer, collects information about its user, and secretly sends it to a third party. The prosecutor’s office said in a statement Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into possible allegations of privacy breaches, illegal use of data and illegal sale of spyware.

investigation after complaint

The investigation was opened on the complaint of two journalists and the French investigation site Mediapart. A survey by a global media group released this week found that more than 1,000 people in 50 countries have been screened by NSO customers for possible surveillance by its Pegasus spyware. Among them were French journalists and politicians.

However, NSO Group has denied having kept a list of targets in the past, present or future. Meanwhile, according to news received from Boston, United States, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement: “The Lakshman Rekha has been crossed once again. with total exemption.

The objectives of the ONS were

Paris-based journalism-affiliated non-profit Forbidden Stories and human rights organization Amnesty International obtained data leaks from an undisclosed source and said its employees were potential targets for the monitoring of ONS clients. The group’s journalists traced more than 50,000 cell phone numbers and identified more than 1,000 people in 50 countries, including 189 journalists, 85 human rights activists and several heads of state.

Journalists include the Associated Press (AP) news agency, as well as Reuters, Cenon, The Wall Street Journal, Le Monde and The Financial Times. Amnesty investigators discovered that the mobile phone of Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was targeted just four days after Khashoggi’s assassination at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

50 people close to Mexican President Andre Manuel López Obrador were also on the list of potential targets. Obrador was in opposition at this time. Mexican correspondent Cecilio Pineda, who was on the list at the time, was assassinated in 2017.