When the huge penis-shaped figure was made in Britain, it has now been revealed. Until now, it was believed that the 180-foot-long nude figure, the Cairn Abbas Giant, was built in the 10th century. Archaeologists have now discovered the exact time of its construction. Experts said the figure was created in Saxon times, which dates from AD 700 to AD 1110.

Scientists have said that it is very likely that the nude photo was taken in AD 908. Archaeologist Michael Allen said: “All archaeologists, including me, misunderstood.” The revelation surprised many archaeologists who believed that the figure is very old and possibly from the historical period of Prague. Now archaeologists and historians are trying to find out who created this figure and why.

Human image made famous around the world for its huge penis.

This figurine, about 180 feet long, was made in the Dorset village of Cairn Abbas. This human image is known around the world for its huge penis. Many experts say that this demonic figure is that of the demigod Hercules and some others say it is a symbol of the ability to produce ancient children. The National Trust of Britain has been examining this drawing for 12 months.

This confidence has now given a lot of information about the nude photo. Trust says this drawing was made between AD 700 and AD 1100 in Saxon times. It was the Anglo-Saxon peoples who settled in Britain in the fifth century. These people came from northern Germany and southern Scandinavia. These people were made up of three powerful castes, the Angles, the Saxons and the Jutes.