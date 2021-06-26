Pentagon UFO Report: Details of Pentagon UFO Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon: Pentagon UFO Report Released, What America Said About Flying Saucers and Aliens

Washington

Do UFOs or Flying Saucers Really Exist? Everyone wants to know the authentic answer to this question. Now the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has presented its UFO task force report to the US Congress. The Pentagon’s UFO unit was reportedly previously disbanded, but was operating in intelligence with support from the US Navy. This program, published under Navy Intelligence, was named Working Group on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

How did the UFO task force work?

The task of this working group was to keep an eye on the different types of planes flying in the sky. The experts involved in this task force keep an eye on these flying objects and their motivations, where do they come from? Is there a living being in them or not? Like looking for answers to questions. At the Senate meeting in June last year, the U.S. intelligence director was tasked with presenting UFO and alien research and facts to the committee over the next six months.

What is the purpose of the UFO report

This report was published by the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). This nine-page report is intended to give the US Congress an overview of how the government will handle a full report. This report was titled “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”.

What does the published report contain?

The Pentagon UFO task force released its report on Friday. It talks about 144 UFOs or flying saucers seen on Earth since 2004. However, there is no clear mention anywhere in the entire report that these flying saucers are linked to aliens from other planets. The Pentagon has not completely ruled out the possibility of extraterrestrials. Other possibilities include atmospheric phenomena, air chaos, and the development programs and classifieds of American institutions.

Are not creatures from other planets responsible?

A senior U.S. government official told NBC News that we have no clear indication that creatures from other planets are responsible for UFOs. Wherever we indicate through this data, people’s doubts will roam there. We have no data indicating that these unidentified aerial incidents are the use of technology by a foreign or enemy country.

