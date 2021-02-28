People analysis and digital vision (online mode)

The Master in Human Resources: People Analysis and Digital Vision is taught online. This Master can also be done Face-to-Face and Blended in Madrid.

More information on the Master in Human Resources: People Analysis and Digital Vision online here

IMF Business School, in collaboration with Nebrija University, teaches the Master in Human Resources: People Analysis and Digital Vision. The main objective of this master’s degree is that its students become acquainted with the new technologies applied to the sector and that they acquire the knowledge, skills and competences necessary to take full advantage of digitization in people management.

The Master in Human Resources: People Analysis and Digital Vision, which can be taken from 9 to 24 months, is taught online supported by an advanced technological platform that allows the student to access the study, which whether its geographical situation or its localization. time availability.

All students who successfully complete this program will earn a double master’s degree from the University of Nebrija and the IMF Business School.

In addition, they will have at their disposal all the advantages of the IMF:

Scholarship and Study Assistance Program Job exchange with over 12,000 vacancies posted last year Unlimited Masterclasses and Tutor networking sessions Funding for up to 12 months without interest or banking intervention Virtual library Virtual video library with access to all master classes Access to the VIP Club discounts on leisure, travel, restaurants …

Requirements of the Master in Human Resources: people analysis and digital vision

University degree or equivalent professional experience

Laureates of the Master in human resources: people analysis and digital vision

This Master is aimed at both young graduates and professionals with experience in the sector, who wish to lead technological change in the field of human resources in organizations.

Objectives of the Master in Human Resources: analysis of people and digital vision

The main objective of this master’s degree is that its students become acquainted with the new technologies applied to the sector and that they acquire the knowledge, skills and competences necessary to take full advantage of digitization in people management.

Master’s program in human resources: people analysis and digital vision

MODULE I – Digital leadership MODULE II – Digital HR and corporate culture management MODULE III – Organizational models and new ways of working MODULE IV – Digital talent development MODULE V – HR analysis and management tools MODULE VI – Financial and social impact of the transformation MODULE VII – Agile methodologies applied to HR MODULE VIII – Corporate Social Responsibility and Communication MODULE IX – Dissertation

Duration of the Master in Human Resources: People Analysis and Digital Vision

Diploma, employment, internships and prices

Degree obtained: Masters from Nebrija University and Masters from IMF Business School Guaranteed job exchange and online internships Price: 8,500 euros but with the scholarship 65%: 2,975 euros Price in person: 15,200 euros but with the 50% scholarship: 7,600 euros Mixed price: 12,000 euros but with the 65% scholarship: 4,200 euros Interest-free financing for up to 12 months. 5% discount for cash payments.

More information on the Master in Human Resources: People Analysis and Digital Vision online here

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital