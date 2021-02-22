People over 80 start receiving the vaccine in various autonomous communities and the Basque Country begins with over 100 years.

Updated: Monday, February 22, 2021 3:19 PM

Published on: 02/22/2021 9:13 AM

Murcia, Andalusia, Galicia, Aragon … Spain is in a new phase of vaccination, and the autonomous communities have focused on one of the groups chosen as a priority: people over 80 years old. In this sense, at least eight territories have started or are planning to start their vaccination.

One of the first to embark on this new injection process was the region of Galicia. Already last Friday, Leopoldo received his first dose, the first vaccinated which exceeds 80 years in Galicia. In this sense, the Xunta has established its goal with the more than 200,000 people over this age in the community.

However, despite the fact that they have already started calling some people, sources at Galician Health say they cannot quantify the number of doses they will use when the vaccination begins, as this will depend on the shipments undertaken by the central government. . .

Something is happening in the Basque Country, which has again started vaccinating a different group: as of Monday, it will vaccinate some 1,800 people over 100 years old. In addition, Euskadi’s Deputy Health Minister José Luis Quintas said that in the Basque Country there are more than 160,000 people over the age of 80 in the Basque Country, whose vaccination also begins this week. .

From now on, these regions are joined by many other territories in this vaccination: Murcia, Aragon, Euskadi, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Cantabria or even Andalusia.

In Murcia, for example, the regional government has set up several vaccination points. As reported in recent days, many of them are considered centers for mass vaccination; that is to say, large pavilions and enclosures. The intention is to serve approximately 5,000 people in this age group this week.

In the Andalusian region, they have also been calling this group for several days to receive their dose. Aragon began its process on Wednesday of last week; more specifically, through 1,800 doses, which were distributed to people over this age. According to data from the Aragonese government, 9,204 people belonging to risk groups (including non-institutionalized dependents and people at special risk due to age) received the injection.

In Catalonia, the Ministry of Health intends to administer the first dose to some 31,300 people. As in the rest of the regions, the Generalitat is responsible for summoning people to their health centers to receive the injection.

The Valencian Community, on the other hand, started last week with the vaccination of over 90s, while Madrid does not rule out the vaccination of over 80s also starting this week.