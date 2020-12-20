people ready to be vaccinated are growing

Updated: Sunday, December 20, 2020 2:28 PM

Published on: 20.12.2020 14:27

Dry ice is the key to preserving the Pfizer vaccine at temperatures of minus 70 degrees, and Spain already has 50 such points spread across the country. The 20 million doses she hopes to receive from Europe will be stored in these places. “In the freezers they have a stability of six months. They will be taken out day after day and stored in normal refrigerators,” said Olga Delgado, president of the Spanish Association of Hospital Pharmacies.

In these normal refrigerators, vaccines last a maximum of five days so that priority groups can begin to access them, namely residences and front-line toilets. In hospitals, everything is ready. “The vaccine will arrive in the centers at the end of next week and the vaccination will start immediately, even on a public holiday,” said Olga Delgado. From this same December 27, the autonomous communities will have access to the drug.

As announced by Alba Vergès, regional Minister of Health of the Generalitat, if the vaccines arrive as planned, Catalonia “would begin vaccination on December 27”. Autonomy estimates to receive 350,000 vaccines in a first round with which it seeks to vaccinate 175,000 people as quickly as possible; half, since each patient will need two doses. “The first dose will not be enough to create immunity. Until later, a week or ten days after the second dose, immunity is not acquired in vaccinated people ”, detailed Olga Delgado.

In Asturias, they are also preparing their first vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with 21,000 doses. The difference in the number of vaccines is due to the fact that the distribution will be capitative: it will depend on the population and the density of these priority vaccination groups. In the Basque Country, for example, they will start with residences, as in the Community of Madrid. “We are going to vaccinate 20,000 people every week in three weeks. First dose, 65,000 people, which make up the group of centers for the elderly and disabled, ”said Elena Andradas, Director General of Public Health for the Madrid region.

Barometer: 56.8%, ready to be vaccinated

It is thus an unprecedented technological and scientific development which now faces this logistical challenge. To achieve this collective immunity, it is essential to be vaccinated, to finally leave this virus behind. From there, only the majority of Spanish citizens are left to bet on vaccination. But how many people are willing? We tried to find out on laSexta with a new barometer that shows the most interesting numbers.

According to the barometer, 56.8% would be willing, against 43.2% who consider the opposite. Thus, we see that in one month the number of respondents who would like to be vaccinated in the coming weeks has increased by nearly eight points. Among those who do not wish it, a majority of 41.9% say they prefer to wait a bit. 35.9% say they are concerned about side effects, 17% are concerned about a dangerous reaction and there are 4% of respondents who directly say they do not believe in vaccines.