people vaccinated already exceed the total number of cases detected

Publication: Saturday February 27, 2021 13:31

We face the latter part of February with data that invites optimism, even as the path we have left behind shows the harshness of a pandemic whose end is still far away.

And it is that February was the second worst month in terms of deaths, with 10,823 citizens who lost their lives due to the coronavirus. It was not exceeded until April 2020, when 15,672 deaths were reported. If there is one data that invites optimism, it is that of the cumulative incidence, which continues to decline and is already less than 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

You haven’t seen such data since December 15, when there was a debate on “saving Christmas”. With this precedent in mind and despite the relaxation of some measures, the Autonomous Communities are preparing for a Holy Week that will once again test the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2.

Only four autonomous communities exceed 250 cases, that is, they are at extreme risk: Melilla, Madrid, Ceuta and the Basque Country. The occupancy rate of intensive care units by COVID patients continues to be a concern, exceeding 28% nationwide. Madrid (43.2%) Catalonia (38.41%) and Castilla y León (37.14%) are the autonomous communities with the highest percentages.

The vaccination process, meanwhile, continues to progress. Two months after Araceli received the first vaccine in our country, there are already more than 3.6 million Spaniards who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, expanding the next groups to be vaccinated facing the second quarter of the year.

At present, people vaccinated in Spain already exceed the total number of COVID-19 cases detected since the start of the pandemic. More than three and a half million people have received at least one dose with which 7.61% of the population begins to be vaccinated.

The daily data of the Autonomous Communities continues to point in the direction of stability. Murcia, below a hundred infections, has reported 11 deaths. The Basque Country has detected 349 new cases in the past 24 hours, of particular concern for the presence of the British strain, which already accounts for 42% of the total cases.

Castilla y León records a slight increase in positives with 299 cases and 12 deaths, Cantabria having transferred 55 infections. Andalusia has 1,097 new cases of COVID-19, regretting 38 deaths; La Rioja sees its incidence drop to 104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Galicia maintains its decline in active cases, below 6,000 and Catalonia reports 1,705 new positives and 28 deaths. All data correspond to those provided on Saturday.