Peoplematters launches a new edition of the Global Remuneration Professional certification

Boost Your Career After Summer: Peoplematters Launches New Edition of Global Remuneration Professional Certification

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 22 June 2021



Peoplematters is launching a new edition of the Global Remuneration Professional (GRP) certification in September.

Since 2006, Peoplematters offers exclusively for Spain and in Spanish the GRP certification program created by WorldatWork. According to the Firm, the knowledge and skills acquired through this program make human resources specialists a valuable asset to your business and differentiate them from their competitors in the market.

Throughout the edition, ten online courses will be developed, with their corresponding exams, which provide a broad knowledge base on compensation and reward practices in organizations.

Thanks to the processes, methodologies and tools on which they work, they will be able to carry out a quality management with which to define a compensation strategy for the company, aligned with their policies of management and organization of people, and with the commercial strategy . It is a unique opportunity to share experiences, exchange ideas, reflect on the different ways of doing things and make the most of a community of experts who enrich your professional experience.

Designed for directors, managers and technicians in human resources and compensation and benefits, some of the courses that make up the certification include total compensation management, base salary management, market pricing, variable compensation, international financial reporting standards for reward compensation professionals, among others.

Special promotion from June to September!

