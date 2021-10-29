Pepe Luis Vargas, bullfighter, 'both fight pa ná' and how to be fully happy

“So much fight pa na”. The author of this famous, lapidary and apocalyptic phrase is Pepe Luis Vargas, fine bullfighter, owner of grace and artistic sensitivity, born in the Sevillian town of Écija in 1959, than on 23 April 1987 risked his life in the Plaza de La Maestranza and was about to lose it. He waited on his knees, at the pigsty gate, for the Phantom bull, who inflicted a cornalon on his right thigh, ripped off the saphenous and femoral and placed him on the brink of death.

” I thought that that afternoon it was all over ”, this veteran man recalls today who claims to be fully happy in his personal life and as a counselor, promoter, friend and alter ego of Juan Ortega, the bullfighter who treasures the great artistic hope of today’s bullfighting .

“Over the years I have understood that so much fighting has served a lot,” he reflects. “My career was unfinished, I could not be a figure of bullfighting, nor express my feeling for the hard bullfights I had to deal with, but I am very proud of my career. I lived so intensely and learned so much that it seems that God has decided that the recipient of all this teaching is Juan. ”

“ All my experience has been for the better ”, continues Vargas,“ and it served to be today a happy person, which is the main goal of my life. I live with a wonderful woman in the Sevillian neighborhood of La Macarena, and I help a bullfighter and I feel part of him. Thus, without money or anything, I am the luckiest in the world. ”

“ The most important goal I had in my life as a bullfighter was not to buy a farmhouse, ”he continues,“ but to develop bullfighting that I had learned from the great artists I had met, such as Pepín Martín Vázquez, Pepe Luis, Antonio Ordóñez…, but it couldn’t be. I really enjoyed the journey, but I didn’t get to the end. ”

Pepe Luis Vargas analyzes his bullfighting career, and confesses that he is still in love with the bull. “Mine was more than just a hobby,” he adds, “it was passion and absolute devotion; I always wanted to be faithful to my concept, but it was impossible to do it with hard runs; in return I earned twenty goring and a great disappointment. ”

Vargas reappeared the year after the Seville goring, and remained intermittently in the ring until 1995, when he said goodbye in the square of his hometown.

“My leg didn’t work for me, and that was impossible. Even today I carry sequelae, it swells up when I stand for a long time, I can’t run and it hurts when the weather changes. ”

Question . Did the withdrawal cause you resentment?

Response . “At first I had a hard time, yes. I felt sorry because I had not been able to make my dream come true. ”

But in the winter of the year following his retirement, while he was preparing for a festival at the Écija sports center, some kids gave him back the illusion …

“Some children approached me who wanted to be bullfighters, and in a few days more than 20 trained with me. That was the germ of the Bullfighting School of my town, financed by the City Council, and in which I exercised 17 years as a director. There I understood for the first time that I could teach others what I had learned throughout my life. ”

And Juan Ortega appeared.

Pepe Luis tells him that He attracted attention when he was still a bull calf without horses. They met five years ago at the end of a celebration in the Sevillian town of Guillena, where the teacher accompanied one of his Ecijan students. “Don’t go down,” Vargas told the already alternative matador. “This is very difficult,” Ortega replied. And the veteran’s response was blunt: “I’m going to tell you one thing: this is difficult for those who do not serve, and you have conditions. What is needed is to do bullfighting for real. ”

What happened next is a bullfighting-religious experience, and Pepe Luis Vargas tells it like this:

“ We met in my neighborhood, and I began to tell him what I had learned from the ancient bullfighters, and the concept of bullfighting that I have within me. ‘If this boy knew how to fight’, I thought then. At one point, he asked me to take him over. Me? But that has never been my profession, nor do I have any contacts. And I said no. We were near the basilica of La Macarena, and I invited him to come in and pray to the Virgin to help him. And being both kneeling on the railing I convinced myself that something could help him. Juan, I told him, I’m going to take you over because the Virgin told me. And Juan began to laugh … “

” Juan Ortega is a bullfighter with more qualities than me, and he fights as he is, a clean, good and legal person ”

There began the adventure between Pepe Luis Vargas and Juan Ortega.

P . What did you discover in it?

R . “I met a bullfighter who has more qualities than me, better workmanship, more sense of temper, another compass… all the wickers to be a great figure.”

Pepe Luis and Juan form a model A bullfighting couple, between the teacher full of feeling and the outstanding student, between whom there is affection and mutual admiration and the joint goal of achieving the glory that the veteran could not achieve and the young man dreams of enjoying it.

“I feel fulfilled every time Juan fights,” confesses Pepe Luis; “It seems that I bullfight, I am very afraid, -more than when I was active-, I suffer when things don’t go well, and I enjoy their triumphs as if they were mine.”

“It’s true that you fight as you are ”, ends the teacher; “And Juan is a clean, good and legal person, the son of exemplary parents.”

Pepe Luis is no longer the agent of the bullfighter, whose career is directed by the company of Simón Casas in the person of Roberto Piles. He remains the friend and his bullfighting conscience.

P . What was the last advice you have been given?

R . “I don’t know if the last one, but I insist a lot on you that you have to keep your feet on the ground; forget about the compliments and believe nothing until it is truly consolidated. And if he reaches the top, let him fight so that nobody steals what he has achieved. ”

P . And you, so happy …

R . “I am realizing myself with him, and I am very happy, which is the fundamental objective of my life.”