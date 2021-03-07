Pepsico promotes young talents committed to sustainable development

For the eighth consecutive year, PepsiCo presented the already recognized PepsiCo Sustainability Awards under the aegis of the AECOC Academic Awards. The purpose of this recognition is to promote sustainable practices along the value chain in the mass consumer industry, which, in turn, is part of PepsiCo’s commitment to promote young talent and to improve their employability.

The first PepsiCo Sustainability Award went to Mercedes Yartu, a student in the Master of Engineering and Sustainable Agricultural Management at the University of Burgos for her work on “Sustainable risk in potato cultivation through the use of sensors and spectral images ”awarded 3,000 euros. For Yartu, “winning this award has been a great illusion and a great personal motivation for the recognition that this award brings to all the time and effort put into moving this project forward.”

The second finalist, with a compensation of 1,000 euros, is Francisco Soguero, student of the Master in Productive Operations and Logistics at the University of Zaragoza for his work on “Safe and sustainable fleet consisting of the urban distribution of goods (DUM) of Zaragoza As stated: “This recognition is a reward for a conviction, for a way of life. I invite people to look around and appreciate the majestic gift that nature gives us, taking care of it.” “

The special PepsiCo prize, which offers the opportunity to complete one year of paid internships in the company, was awarded to Roger Guzmn for his project “Labels and certificates of sustainable products: the first measure of a socially responsible consumer”. Guzmn is a double degree student in Law and Business Administration and Management at the University of Burgos. “Winning this award is a reward for the large amount of work invested in consumer research and analysis, as well as an incentive to continue to develop ideas focused on increasing consumption and sustainable production,” concludes -he.

These awards aim to promote sustainable practices throughout the supply chain of mass consumers, from agriculture to point of sale, as well as the development of communication and marketing campaigns. Therefore, any academic work that pursues this goal can be a perfect candidate for this AECOC award category, provided it is related to mass consumption and is useful for the business. The winners and finalists were chosen by a jury of PepsiCo experts, with representatives from different departments such as public affairs and sustainability, agriculture or the supply chain.

The ceremony, which took place in a hybrid format, took place at the AECOC headquarters in Madrid and Barcelona and virtually via the AECOC website.

PepsiCo, committed to young talents to promote sustainability



“At PepsiCo, we are committed to building a sustainable food system capable of meeting nutritional needs while being committed to economic and social development, without exceeding the natural limits of the planet. Because we believe that the way the world produces, distributes, consumes and disposes of food and drink can be changed, ”says Marta Puyuelo, director of corporate affairs at PepsiCo. And he adds: “With these awards, we want to support young talents who are committed to sustainable development, because the future depends on it.” And as a sign of this recognition, the company is offering the winner of the PepsiCo Special Prize to meet and work in a successful multinational by doing paid internships in one of the fields related to the end job.

