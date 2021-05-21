Pere Aragonès, invested in the presidency of the Generalitat with the votes of the ERC, the Junts and the CUP

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 1:36 PM

The leader of the ERC, Pere Aragonès, was invested this Friday as president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, thus becoming the first president of his formation for democracy, and he did so with the votes of the Junts and the CUP .

This ends the interim government since last September, former President Quim Torra was disqualified by the Supreme Court, convicted of a crime of disobedience.

