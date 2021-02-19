perimeter data, measures, restrictions and containments

Madrid

Updated: Friday, February 19, 2021 8:10 AM

Published on: 02.19.2021 08:01

The third wave of coronavirus continues to pose a real challenge for the autonomous communities. And, in this context, the region of Madrid is one of those which stood out the most from the others in terms of its strategy: it was the first to relax the measures, at all times it called for opening of the hotel and, from this Thursday, the curfew has also been postponed from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

However, data provided by the Community of Madrid itself shows that tranquility is still far away. As reported by the Ministry of Health, the cumulative incidence (AI) is close to 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (456.76).

Madrid is the second region with the highest infection rate, just behind the autonomous city of Melilla. And to this is added a new concern: in some basic health zones and municipalities in the community, such as Collado Villalba, the percentage of the British variant out of all diagnosed cases of coronavirus is above 50%.

In fact, the same municipality, Collado Villalba, recorded on Tuesday an AI of 1,042.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Behind were Torrejón de Ardoz (780.2), San Sebastián de los Reyes (775.1) and Alcobendas (745). Even so, Escudero himself insists that the trend is picking up: “The trend in Madrid in recent weeks is improving. The 7-day cumulative incidence yesterday was 190. Therefore, the forecast is that the improvement will continue, ”he said in an interview with Onda Madrid on Thursday.

In this sense, as happened in all regions after the tightening of measures, the number of daily cases has gradually decreased. However, as the chart accompanying these lines shows, since the start of 2021 there have been several spikes. Most notorious, January 25, where 9,700 infections were surpassed in just 24 hours. Later, the trend was reduced, until this Thursday reached the lowest figure since the start of the year.

Measures to stop the coronavirus

Although flexibility has prevailed in the strategy of the government chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, certain restrictions remain in place. In this line, and emphasizing the fact that infections occur in private spaces and not in hotels, according to the regional executive, the following measures are maintained:

Meetings between non-cohabiting partners at home are prohibited, except in the case of third-party support.All premises for commercial activities of any kind must close before 10 p.m., and hotels and restaurants cannot open before 6 a.m. no later than 11:00 p.m. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., no new customer may enter. On the other hand, home delivery services can be carried out until 00:00 a.m. As for the interior of the premises, only a maximum of 4 people per table may be gathered inside the reception premises, while on the terraces This figure rises to 6. The use of masks is compulsory, except at the precise moment of consumption of food and drink. Only pharmacies, medical establishments, veterinarians, gas stations and those who provide essential and must-have services can open at night. That the curfew be maintained, although as of this week it has been delayed until 11:00 p.m., active until 6:00 a.m.

Confined basic health zones

Currently, there are 55 basic health zones and 14 urban centers of small towns in the Community of Madrid with reduced mobility. In this way, it is not possible to enter or exit them without a valid reason.

The perimeter closures of these areas, which concentrate 24% of infections in the region, thus affect nearly 1.4 million citizens, or 20.7% of the population of Madrid.

In the following interactive map, you can see which basic health zones and municipalities are currently subject to specific mobility restrictions, shown in red.

In addition, you can check if you live in an affected area: to do this, you can tap the magnifying glass and write the name of the street you want to view. To refine your search, you can also add the municipality. If you are navigating from the laSexta application, you can also zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to locate the desired area.