Perseverance rover: NASA Perseverance rover landed on the surface of Mars, see first photo of red planet – NASA Perseverance rover landed on Mars First photo of red planet shared

Washington

US space agency NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Friday. This particular rover took off from the earth 7 months ago. On the night of Thursday to Friday, Perseverance Rover touched down on the surface of Mars at around 2:25 p.m., according to Indian time. Shortly after the rover hit the surface of the Red Planet, NASA also released the first image, which is said to be a landmark achievement towards the opening of the mysteries of Mars.

NASA posted a photo of a rover approaching Mars on its Twitter handle. Along with that, she also gave a really nice caption, written by Perseverance – “ Hello everyone, my first look from my own home. The Space Agency also shared a photo from the other side of the rover. With the help of this rover landing on Mars’ Jjero crater, he is expected to unravel all the mysteries of Mars.

Landing on the surface was not easy

However, the whole process for Perseverance Rover to reach the surface of the Red Planet has not been easy. Before landing, the rover had to go through what is known as the 7 Minute Panic or Seven Minute Terror. During this time, the rover had a speed of 12,000 miles per hour and had entered the atmosphere of Mars. At such a time, the rover was very susceptible to damage due to the increase in temperature due to friction.

Not only that, the speed of the rover and after surface landing was also a big challenge in guarding against pits or steep slopes. However, the rover overcame these issues and successfully landed on the surface of Mars.

Laboratory celebration

As soon as the Perseverance Rover landed on the surface of Mars, engineers and other project staff swung happily at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. Mimi Ong, the project manager, said with great enthusiasm that our team had the chance to test and prove the true atmosphere of Mars. Nothing more rewarding for our team.

NASA broadcast live

NASA has also broadcast this exciting process of Perseverance Rover reaching the surface of Mars. As soon as the rover touched the surface in Mars, NASA tweeted that the #CountdownToMars was over but the mission begins now. NASA has said we can achieve success by raising our hands and uniting our minds. That’s what NASA is doing.

Rover will explore the possibilities of life

Explain that this 6-wheeled rover will look for chances of survival on the surface of Mars. Scientists believe that if there had ever been life on Mars, it would be three to four billion years ago, when water flowed across the planet. Scientists hope the rover can find answers to a key question related to philosophy, theology and space science.