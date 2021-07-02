Personio joins the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors to promote and develop human resources management

Personio, the leading HR software for small and medium-sized businesses in Europe, has partnered with the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH), to support them in their mission of promoting and developing HR management. This sponsorship allows Personio to develop its mission of giving professionals more free time to focus on what really matters: their people.

The Association is proud to have a relevant member like Personio, one of the fastest growing technology companies in the industry. The software publisher is strongly committed to the Spanish market and aims to promote the digitization of human resources processes.

Jess Torres Mateos, President of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and Human Resources Director of Food Delivery Brands, expressed to Personio his gratitude for the support given to the project and the added value to be brought to other members of the l ‘AEDRH, with the objective of enhancing the role of HRDs.

Aaron Cogolludo, Country Manager at Personio Espaa, explains: “Spain is a very important market for us. We want to play an active role in the sector and help local SMEs unlock their productive potential. We do this with our software, which digitizes and simplifies HR processes and creates time for strategic issues. We are delighted to be able to collaborate with AEDRH, to dialogue with the Spanish HR community and to learn from them. “

Personio offers a complete HR solution with process automation, seamless integrations and data analysis. More than 4000 customers across Europe are already using it.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric