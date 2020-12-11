Personio, sponsor of the 4th Congress of Remuneration and Remuneration

The latest trends in pay and compensation, analyzed by leading industry experts

In the full countdown to the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress, we are pleased to confirm Personio, the human resources management and recruiting services company, as the sponsor of the event in which the main trends in terms of workers’ compensation and remuneration will be shown to be flexible and key, such as the digitization of services, flexibility in their offer, physical, mental and financial health will be analyzed …

Personio will be part of the congress and will have the participation of Angelina Gentili, Human Resources and Recruitment Team Leader at Personio, who will talk about caring for staff from a physical, mental, social and financial perspective and how to work from the pay in this area. Gentili will debate with Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, Co-Founder and CEO of Devengo, and Gonzalo Martínez Coco, Head of Wellness at Aon, moderated by Óscar Romero, Director of Human Resources at Vitaldent.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. and will be developed in a hybrid format, with a face-to-face game with speakers and sponsors at the aforementioned Azca Tower, and will be streamed for anyone who purchases their ticket. .

The 4th Congress on Remuneration and Remuneration will take place next Tuesday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., in hybrid format, with a face-to-face part at the Azca tower in Madrid and a virtual part, in streaming. In this document, the latest trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation will be discussed.

The congress will bring together experts from the human resources sector and specialists in the field of compensation from companies such as EY, Aon, Seur, Casino Gran Madrid, Arvato Bertelsmann, Orange, Cobee, Personio, Acciona, Ibercaja or Repsol.

EY is the “primary sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress and Aon and Cobee are the primary sponsors. The congress also benefits from the support of Accrual, Personio, Click & Gift and Vitaldent as sponsors. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle, Coonic is the official agency and Eventelling is a technology partner. SmartFit participates as a collaborator of the congress. To organize it, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors as an institutional sponsor.

