Pervez Musharraf’s health deteriorates: Pervez Musharraf: sacrifice for Pakistan, now wishing he could not take his last breath in the country

A recent photo of Pervez Musharraf goes viral on social media, in this photo this Pakistani dictator looks very sick. Pakistan now prays for Pervez Musharraf to be healthy in Islamabad

How much does it cost that two earthen gazas were not found at Ku-i-Yaar for Zafar’s unfortunate burial. Pervez Musharraf, who is seen at the last stage of his age, may miss the lion of Zafar today. Where they betrayed their loved ones in India and India because of politics, but now they have to take their last breath out of Pakistan in Dubai. A recent image of Musharraf is going viral on social media these days, in which this dictator looks very sick. Musharraf prays for health in Pakistan. Let us know why Pervez Musharraf cannot return to his country even in this state of illness….

While chief of the army, Pervez Musharraf conspired against India and carried out the Kargil incident. Musharraf hoped Pakistan would gain a strategic advantage from Kargil’s incursion. However, the opposite happened and the Pakistani army had to lose hundreds of its troops. Musharraf escalated the conspiracy against India even after taking power and attempting to tarnish India’s image. At the Agra meeting, there was an attempt to stab India in the back.

Big reveal: Pervez Musharraf ‘looted’ Pakistanis and bought crore-worth ‘palace’ in London-UAE

Musharraf sits on a wheelchair and looks very weak

Now this Musharraf is seriously ill. In his viral image, Musharraf sits in a wheelchair and looks quite weak. Sharing the photo, the Muslim League of All Parties prayed for Musharraf to recover soon, but the Pakistani people are expressing their anger at him on Twitter. He says Musharraf is not the hero of Pakistan, but he sold the country into America’s hands and today he is reaping what he sowed.

APML shared a photo of Musharraf and wrote: “We ask all of you to pray for Musharraf’s health. Now that tweet has been deleted, but Musharraf was government minister and now the country’s science minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain also shared Musharraf’s photo. He wrote: “I wish you good health, President. It’s nice to see you smile. You have fought for Pakistan all your life. Prayers and best wishes for you.

Musharraf could not return to Pakistan even after wishing

Even after this pathetic condition, Pervez Musharraf is unable to return to the country. The dictator wants Musharraf to return to Pakistan but is forced to spend his last breath in Dubai outside the country. Musharraf served as the country’s president from 2001 to 2008. He became the country’s 10th president after the 1999 coup. He resigned in 2008 to avoid impeachment. On December 17, 2019, a special bench sentenced Musharraf to death in a sedition case. In 2007, the PML-N government filed a sedition complaint against Musharraf over the decision to impose an unconstitutional emergency. In 2016, he traveled to Dubai for treatment and did not return to Pakistan. Musharraf is afraid that if he returns to the country, he will be arrested. Due to this fear, he did not return from Dubai.