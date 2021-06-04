pfizer against variant in India: Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus against variant in India: effect of pfizer vaccine against variant found in India

Strong points:

The study published on Pfizer's corona vaccine in The Lancet is not very effective on the delta variant found in India, produces fewer antibodies, the number keeps decreasing, this vaccine has been shown to be effective in one study american

Pfizer-BioNTech’s corona virus vaccine could also arrive in India soon. However, according to a study published in the prestigious journal ‘The Lancet’, this vaccine produces fewer antibodies against the delta form (b.1.617.2) of the corona virus found in India. At the same time, in an American study a few days ago, it was found to be effective on the delta variant.

The study, published in The Lancet, also indicates that antibodies able to recognize and fight the virus weaken with age and their levels decline over time. He said that with just one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, people were less likely to develop antibody levels against the B.1.617.2 variant than its previous form, B.1.1.1.7 (alpha).

The study by researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in Britain said that not only does the level of antibodies predict the effectiveness of the vaccine, but studies in potential patients are also needed. During the study, antibodies were tested in the blood of 250 healthy people who had taken one or both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine, up to three months after the first dose.

An American study found to be effective

An earlier study from New York University suggested that there is sufficient reason to believe that vaccinated people are protected against the B.1.617 and B.1.618 variants. In this research, serum samples from eight people who had been cured of the original Kovid variant were taken. Apart from that, samples from eight people who received the Pfizer vaccine and three people who received the Moderna vaccine were also taken.

should come to india too

Pfizer was also in talks with the government for a local trial before a vaccine was approved in India. The company also got a discount in this area. Previously, Pfizer had withdrawn the application from emergency use as a result of the trial condition. At the same time, a study carried out in France found that Pfizer’s vaccine is effective against the variant of the corona virus found in India. A government official had previously expressed the possibility that the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in India by July.

