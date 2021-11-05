pfizer-announces-antiviral-pill-that-prevents-89%-of-hospitalizations-and-deaths-of-covid-patients

Pfizer pills next to a image of the brand in an image of the past 29 September. DADO RUVIC (Reuters)

The multinational Pfizer, co-producer with Biontech of one of the effective vaccines against coronavirus, announced this Friday that it has requested the authorization of an antiviral drug in the form of pills, called Paxlovid. It did so after verifying in two of the three phases of the clinical trials an efficacy of 89% in the reduction of the risk of hospitalization and death of those infected by covid, according to the company. According to the study data, the patients who received the treatment within the first five days after the onset of symptoms, between 0.8% and 1.6% suffered hospitalization after 28 days and none died.

The company, based on “the overwhelming efficacy demonstrated in these results”, as reported, has decided to present the data available so far (in the absence of the conclusion of a third trial phase) for the authorization of use

Faced with the preventive effectiveness of infections and adverse evolution of the covid achieved by vaccines, Paxlovid would be the second treatment for those already infected. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun the continuous review of the oral antiviral Molnupiravir, from the pharmaceutical company Merck, considering, according to Marco Cavaleri, responsible for the vaccination strategy of the EMA, that “the preliminary results of the clinical studies and The laboratory suggests that the medicine reduces the multiplying capacity of the virus and prevents the hospitalization or death of those infected ”. UK has already licensed it.

Molnupiravir was initially developed as an inhibitor of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (other two major acute respiratory infections) by a team from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Price will vary based on country capacity

Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer, assures that his treatment proposal “has the potential to save the lives of patients, reduce the severity of infections and avoid up to nine out of ten hospitalizations ”. It has also announced that it will guarantee “equitable and wide access to people everywhere”, although it has not specified the price of the drug. As confirmed by the company, a tiered price table will be used so that countries with higher income levels pay more than those with fewer resources. Nor does it rule out contracting manufacturing in other countries.

According to the company’s conclusions, Paxlovid “could be prescribed as a home treatment to help reduce the severity of illness, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the likelihood of infection after exposure, among adults. ”

The company assures that the pills have demonstrated “potent in vitro antiviral activity against circulating variants of concern, as well as other known coronaviruses, suggesting their potential as a therapeutic for multiple types of infections. ”. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer and research president, says it is an “innovative oral therapy.” The dose administered during the trials was one dose every 12 hours for five days .

Trials have been completed since the past 28 September 1. 219 adult volunteers and infected in the United States, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Covid was detected in all of them during the five days after the first symptoms appeared. This first study was followed by another with 1. 881 patients. In all cases, the detection of adverse effects was 2.1%.

An enzyme inhibitor that uses the virus to replicate itself

Paxlovid is an antiviral with protease inhibitors (an enzyme that breaks the bonds of proteins) from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid. It has been specifically designed to be administered orally at the first symptoms of infection or after knowledge of direct exposure. In this way, its use, if the efficacy shown in the studies is maintained, would prevent the worsening of the disease by blocking the activity of the enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate. Administration with a low dose of ritonavir, another protease inhibitor drug also used with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), helps slow metabolism and helps the effects of the drugs remain active for a longer time.

Pfizer has already started manufacturing the drug and plans to produce more than 180.000 packets of pills by the end of this year. The forecast, if the drug is authorized, is to reach 21 million boxes of the drug in the first half of next year already 50 million by the end of 2022.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we are looking for a simple pill to fight the coronavirus, but so far, anticovid therapies – such as monoclonal antibodies and Gilead’s remdesivir, licensed for use in the EU under the name Veklury – have been intravenously. Several laboratories are working on oral antivirals that would mimic the flu drug Tamiflu and prevent the disease from progressing stages of severity.

