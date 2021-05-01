Pfizer biontech covid 19 vaccine: Pfizer biontech coronavirus vaccine for children: Pfizer corona virus vaccine for children

Brussels

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked European drug regulators to approve companies’ corona virus vaccines for children aged 12 to 15. This step can provide access to vaccines to young and low-risk populations in Europe. The two companies said in a statement Friday that their application to the European Medicines Agency was based on an advanced study conducted on more than 2,000 adolescents in which the vaccine was found to be safe and effective.

Children will be monitored for long-term protection for two years. Pfizer and BioNTech have previously requested that their emergency use license be extended to 12-15 year olds with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The Kovid-19 vaccine, created by Pfizer and BioNTech, was the first vaccine to be approved by the EMA last December when it was released to people 16 years of age and older and in all 27 countries of the European Union .

