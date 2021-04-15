Pfizer chairman thinks we can return to normal life in the fall

Updated: Thursday, April 15, 2021 10:02 PM

The president of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer welcomes the advance in the vaccination rate and believes that we can return to normal in the fall. This is how Albert Bourla expressed himself in an interview with the newspaper “El Mundo”: “I am very optimistic about the supply of significant quantities of doses”. Thus, it hopes, as until now, to meet its production commitments.

However, Bourla assured that “probably” a third booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine will be needed within twelve months of being fully vaccinated, for the vaccination to be complete. “It is extremely important to remove the group of people who may be susceptible to the virus,” he told CNBC television station.

So far, it is not known how long vaccines protect against covid-19, given the short duration of this product. Pfizer recently reported that its Covid-19 vaccine was over 91% effective against the virus and over 95% effective against severe disease symptoms and that this protection was maintained for at least six months after receiving the first dose. .

Despite this, the European Commission regards the pharmaceutical company Pfizer as the “backbone” of vaccination in Europe, although it has stressed that it has not given up on adenovirus cold medicines like those from AstraZeneca or Janssen. “For the moment, it is the backbone of vaccination in Europe,” said the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, of the consortium formed between the American multinational Pfizer and the German laboratory BioNTech .

Recently, the EC announced that Pfizer will move into the second quarter and start delivering in April 25 million vaccines (50 million doses) that the pharmaceutical company plans to deliver to the EU in the latter part of the year. The announcement was made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has already received the first dose of a vaccine without specifying and who yesterday praised Pfizer-BioNTech’s commitment, reliability and responsiveness in its relations with the European Union.

Von der Leyen has confirmed that Brussels will negotiate with them the purchase of 1.8 billion doses by 2022 and 2023, double the population of 447 million people in the EU. “This does not mean that we do not consider other contracts with other companies using other technologies. It remains open. In the meantime, it is very important that companies provide the signed doses,” said the door. – speech of the Commission responsible for health, Stefan de Keersmaecker. asked if Brussels entrusts everything to the messenger RNA.

Janssen’s situation in Europe

The bet on this vaccine and manufacturer comes after American Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) crippled deliveries to Europe while clarifying the relationship between a few thrombus cases and the drug, also suspended in the United States, a similar issue to that of the drug AstraZeneca, which, in addition to not delivering during deliveries, also raised doubts about its vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is reviewing Janssen’s medicine, which it had already approved, considers AstraZeneca’s vaccine to be safe for all age groups. But each member state has its own limits, usually reserving it for people over 55, while Denmark has given up on using it.

Of the four vaccines approved by the EMA, Pfizer and Moderna are developed from messenger RNA, an advanced technology based on messenger ribonucleic acids (mRNA) that allows instructions or molecules that induce them to be injected. in the body. certain proteins. The EU has contracted 300 million Pfizer vaccines (600 million doses) and 230 million Moderna vaccines (460 million doses).

In contrast, the AstraZeneca and Jannsen vaccines are based on the modified cold virus (adenovirus) of chimpanzees and humans, respectively. The Commission has pre-purchased 200 million AstraZeneca vaccines (400 million doses) and 400 million Jenssen (400 million doses, as it only requires one injection).

In addition, and although they have not yet been approved by the EMA or the drugs are still in development, the EC has pre-purchased 300 million doses from the Franco-British consortium Sanofi-GSK (based on sub- protein units), as well as 405 million doses of German biotechnology Curevac (mRNA).