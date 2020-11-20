Pfizer Corona Virus Vaccine Update

Pfizer has applied to the U.S. regulatory authority for permission to use its Corona virus vaccine in an emergency. It is believed that after this procedure, a limited number of vaccine supplements could be ready next month. It is believed that administering the vaccine to a large population may take a long time to bring the epidemic to an end. Previously, Moderna Inc’s vaccine was also advertised to be 94% effective. Let’s take a look at the vaccine update –

Testing will continue

Pfizer announced a few days ago that its vaccine was 95% effective. The company said that with protection from the virus and without serious side effects, the vaccine can seek approval for use from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). After that, its final test can also be performed. In addition to the United States, applications must also be submitted in Europe and Great Britain.

How will the vaccine be distributed?

At Pfizer’s announcement, Dr Anthony Fauchi, America’s foremost disease specialist, said, “Help is coming, but it’s too early to stop the masks and other steps.” While waiting for help, we must double the steps of public health ”. Significantly, after Friday’s application, a debate began over whether the doses are ready? If this is the case, then another government group will have to decide how to distribute the limited supply. It is believed that 25 million doses could be available by December, 3 crore in January and 35 million in February and March. Its two doses should be given three weeks apart.

Moderna

Moderna’s vaccine is also based on the same mRNA technique as the Pfizer vaccine. The company claimed its vaccine was found to be 94.5% effective in early data from the last stage. Moderna’s vaccine produced antibodies in young and old, which acted against the virus. Soon, authorization requests will be requested for emergency use on these groups which are at high risk of infection. It is believed that 20 million doses will be ready for the United States by the end of the year.

Oxford vaccine

Professor Andrew Pollard, head of the vaccine trial at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, said the team expects the vaccine to be approved by Christmas. He says it will be 10 times cheaper than Pfizer. In fact, the Pfizer vaccine should be stored at -70 ° C and two injections will be given with a difference of a few weeks. Oxford vaccine should be stored at refrigerator temperature.