Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine: Effect of Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine: Effect of Pfizer Corona Virus Vaccine

Antibodies develop in 96% of people in the UK after a single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. This was revealed in the latest data. In the UK and Wales, 96.42% of 8,517 people develop virus-fighting proteins on days 28-34 after the first dose. Research from University College London has shown that 99% of people started to show antibodies 14 days after the second dose of either vaccine.

In this study, an average of 13,232 antibodies were collected from people aged 65 years. Antibodies were observed in all of the cases involved. This means that a certain degree of protection against the virus has appeared. The rate of antibody production was most observed in Pfizer, but after 4 weeks both showed an equal effect. According to Steven Riley, UK advisor to SAGE, the second wave can be stopped due to the Indian variant if people get vaccinated now.

More efficient than more spacing

In a study last week, it was found that after taking the second dose of Pfizer vaccine 12 weeks later, antibodies in the elderly were 3.5 times higher. Interestingly, citing the UK, the time between the two doses of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine in India has been reduced to 12 to 16 weeks, while in the UK it has been reduced to 8 weeks. This decision was made in view of the rapid spread of cases.

Benefit from mixing two doses

On the other hand, a study in Spain found that people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca were found to be safe and effective when they received the second dose of Pfizer. This study was carried out on 670 people. Of these, side effects such as head and muscle pain were seen in 1.7% of people. Significantly, cases of blood clotting were taken seriously after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in Spain. In view of this, several options are being explored.

