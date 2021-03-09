Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer Corona Virus Vaccine on New Strain from Brazil: Effect of Corona Virus Vaccine on Corona Virus Strain from Brazil

After the discovery of the new variants of the corona virus, there was concern about the effect of the vaccine on them. However, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the Corona virus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech has been shown to be effective against variants spreading in Brazil. The study found that the vaccine was shown to be effective against viruses containing the infectious variant P.1 spike protein. This is similar to the effect on the chronic corona virus, which is less contagious than it is.

New effective strain

Until now, there have been concerns that the new variants found in Brazil and South Africa may have reduced the effect of the vaccine. For the study, the researchers designed the virus and inserted a spike protein from the P.1 variant into it, identifying which Kovid-19 vaccines work. This protein is used by the virus to enter the human body. The effect of the Pfizer vaccine was also discovered earlier on variants found in Britain and South Africa.

Prepare for the new challenge

Despite the heartwarming news, the company plans to test three booster doses instead of two. Apart from this, work is also underway on such a version which is particularly effective against the new variant so that the immune response can be better understood. At the same time, Moderna has already sent its booster vaccine to the National Institutes of Health for clinical trials. Both companies say the booster doses will be ready at the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Fear of the new wave

Health experts fear the new wave of the corona virus may start due to variants. 3,000 new cases of British B117 strains have been reported in the United States. 81 people are infected with the B1351 variant from South Africa. At the same time, 15 people are infected with the Brazilian variant. Scientists are concerned that B117 could spread quickly this month. The effect of the vaccines was satisfactory compared to the British variant, but concerns were expressed about the Brazilian and South African variants.

