Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine effective in children: Pfizer’s Corona virus vaccine effective in children

Strong points:

Pfizer’s Corona virus vaccine is not only effective on children, not just adults, children over 12, safely tested on 2,260 children, no one expects to be approved until schools start next season

Even after the introduction of the corona virus vaccine, a big question was raised about the vaccine’s effectiveness on children. Most of the candidates have been tested on adults and their vaccination has also started. In such a situation, the safety of the children was a concern. Now, the American company Pfizer has reported great relief that its Kovid-19 vaccine protects children over 12 years of age. Along with this, there is also the hope of vaccinating children before the end of the school opening.

Until now, most vaccines have been given to people 16 years of age or older. This Pfizer announcement could open the door to prolonged use of the vaccine in children. Test data on 2,260 volunteers aged 12 to 15 years revealed that no cases of corona infection were detected after full vaccinations. In other words, the vaccine has been said to be 100% effective.

Antibody hope

This study has not yet been published and a large number of volunteers have not been tested, but a large amount of work is expected to generate antibodies in children. Anti-virus antibodies are higher in children than in adults. However, the side effects on them are also similar to those of the elderly which include pain, fever, fatigue. The volunteers will be followed for two years for the study and the safety and impact will be studied for a long time.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech plan to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European regulators to allow emergency immunizations for children up to 12 years of age in the coming weeks. The company aims to have children vaccinated before the start of the next season.

Many companies in the field

In addition to Pfizer, Moderna is also conducting a vaccination test on children aged 12 to 17, and its results may be revealed shortly. The peculiarity is that the FDA has given permission to perform vaccine tests on children up to 11 years old, while relying so far on the results of the two companies. Last month, AstraZeneca launched a study in the UK on children aged 6 to 17. At the same time, Johnson & Johnson is also studying. Sinovac from China has also called its vaccine effective for children up to 3 years old.