Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine found effective by US FDA: US FDA reports effectiveness of Pfizer’s corona vaccine

Washington

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported on Tuesday that Pfizer’s data on the Corona virus vaccine was in line with its guidelines for emergency use. With the announcement, it is expected that the vaccines can be given to people over 16 in the country.

Safety effective but questioned

FDA staff released the information on Tuesday. Staff say the vaccine given in two doses 7 days after the second dose has been shown to be very effective in preventing cases of COVID-19. However, it has also been reported that there is not enough data to decide on its safety in children under 16, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

Decision to be taken upon authorization

It should be noted that documents were released Thursday before this meeting with outside experts. The meeting aims to determine whether Pfizer and the corona vaccine from German pharmaceutical company BioNTech can be approved for emergency use in the United States. The FDA could decide that in the next few days or in a few weeks.

Will the vaccine also be available in India?

The Pfizer vaccine was launched in the UK. Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person to get it. The first phase of vaccination will be given to the elderly, health workers and other people at risk of the virus in the country. The request was also made in India. However, experts say India lacks the infrastructure to store the vaccine. In such a situation, the vaccine may not be authorized.