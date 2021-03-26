Pfizer Covid Vaccine: Corona Virus Vaccine Soon to Be Available for Children, Pfizer Begins Trial – US Pfizer Biontech Launches Covid19 Vaccine Trial in Children Under 12

Washington

US drug maker Pfizer has started testing the corona virus vaccine for children under 12. The company hopes that in early 2022, the corona virus vaccine will also be introduced to children. The vaccine has already been introduced to adults at many companies, including Pfizer, to protect against the corona outbreak and is being applied quickly.

The Pfizer spokesperson said the first volunteers received the first injection on Wednesday for the initial stage of the trial. In the United States, people 16 years of age or older receive Pfizer’s corona virus vaccine. In the United States, 66 million people were vaccinated against the Corona virus on Wednesday morning. A similar trial was launched by the Moderna company last week to vaccinate the corona virus vaccine in children up to 6 months old.

No corona vaccine approved for young children

In the United States, only Pfizer’s vaccine is given to children between the ages of 16 and 17. On the other hand, it has been approved to apply Modrna corona virus vaccine to people 18 years of age or older. No corona vaccine has yet been approved for young children. Pfizer has devised a plan to administer its vaccine twice a day to children in 3 different doses.

A total of 144 children are participating in this phase 1/2 trial. The company then plans to vaccinate 4,500 children in a later trial phase. During this time, the company will review children’s safety, vaccine tolerance, and vaccine-borne immunity. The company hopes this will be completed in the first 6 months of 2021.

