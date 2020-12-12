Pfizer Covid vaccine: United States could approve Pfizer vaccine in record corona case, US Food and Drug Administration issues emergency approval for pfizer-biontech Covid vaccine

A record number of corona virus cases have been found in the United States for the third day in a row. Soon after, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer’s Corona vaccine. The High Potency Vaccines Advisory Group on Thursday gave its green signal to Pfizer and Bioentech’s emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine after a 9-hour marathon debate. It is believed that after FDA approval, this vaccine will soon be made available to the public. In the past 24 hours, there have been 230,000 cases of corona in the United States. This is the highest number of corona virus infections detected in a country in a single day.

Vaccine advisory committee approved Thursday

The 9-hour marathon debate on the safety and efficacy data of the Pfizer Corona vaccine was conducted by the US Vaccine Advisory Panel on Thursday. After that, the Vaccine Advisory Group, with 17 to 4 votes, decided that Pfizer’s vaccine was safe for people 16 years of age and older. Pfizer claimed that its vaccine against the corona virus was more than 95% effective.

This vaccine entered into controversy with the approval

US White House Presidential Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pressured Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Stephen Han to approve emergency use of the vaccine on Friday. the Corona virus produced by the Pfizer company. A senior official said Meadows spoke to Han over the phone on Friday. He said Han had indicated that he would give instructions to regulators in this regard. President Donald Trump is pushing for the vaccine to be approved as soon as possible.

Pfizer says vaccine is effective against corona

Katherine Johnson, head of Pfizer’s vaccine research team, told U.S. regulators at the landmark Scientific Court-style meeting on Thursday that we have demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in more than 40,000 people. Many questions were raised at the meeting on Thursday, mainly related to the effectiveness of the vaccine in adolescence.

Moderna’s corona vaccine will also be approved soon

A meeting is also proposed on December 17 to endorse the Corona vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. Moderna also claimed that his vaccine against the corona virus was very effective against the corona. It is believed that Moderna’s corona vaccine will also be approved. Initially, the supply of these vaccines will be limited. In accordance with the priority, the dose of vaccine will first be administered to health workers, army personnel and police.

Vaccination can start from December 21

Moderna CEO Stephen Bansell said the vaccine would hit the market by December 21 if the process went smoothly and was approved. Moderna revealed its data announced Monday in its application. In which the vaccine has been declared effective. The company claimed that all the necessary scientific criteria were met during the trial.