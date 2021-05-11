World

Pfizer Covid Vaccine Update: America Against Corona: Big Move In Corona War, America Will Now Also Have 12+ Corona Vaccine

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminMay 11, 2021
4

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer Corona vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminMay 11, 2021
4
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button