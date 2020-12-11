Pfizer Covid Vaccine: US in Action After Record Corona Death, Pfizer Vaccine Approved – Pfizer Covid Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Clearance in US After Record Coronavirus Deaths

The US administration is in action after the Corona virus killed a record 3,263 people on Wednesday. The High Potency Vaccine Advisory Group gave Pfizer and BioNotech emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine after a 9-hour marathon debate over the safety and efficacy data. The Vaccine Advisory Group, with 17 to 4 votes, decided that the Pfizer injection was safe for people 16 years of age and older.

Pfizer’s vaccine gets US approval

Pfizer claimed that its vaccine against the corona virus was more than 95% effective. Katherine Johnson, head of Pfizer’s vaccine research team, told U.S. regulators at the landmark Scientific Court-style meeting on Thursday that we have demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in more than 40,000 people. Many questions were raised at the meeting on Thursday, mainly related to the effectiveness of the vaccine in adolescence.

Moderna’s corona vaccine will also be approved soon

A meeting is also proposed on December 17 to endorse the Corona vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. Moderna also claimed that his vaccine against the corona virus was very effective against the corona. It is believed that Moderna’s corona vaccine will also be approved. Initially, the supply of these vaccines will be limited. In accordance with the priority, the dose of vaccine will first be administered to health workers, army personnel and police.

Vaccination can start from December 21

Moderna CEO Stephen Bansell said the vaccine would hit the market by December 21 if the process went smoothly and was approved. Moderna revealed its data announced Monday in its application. In which the vaccine has been declared effective. The company claimed that all the necessary scientific criteria were met during the trial.

Modern’s Corona Vaccine Will Be Expensive

Like Pfizer, Moderna’s vaccine should be stored at a very low temperature. It is a vaccine based on mRNA technology and has been shown to be effective up to 94.5%. Moderna said the price for her vaccine was between $ 32 and $ 37 per dose. On large orders, this price may fall further. However, it would be very difficult for middle and low income countries to confirm this vaccine.

Almost 3 lakh people died because of the crown in America

So far, 299,692 people have died from the corona virus in America. A record 3,263 people died in the United States on Wednesday from the disease. Earlier in the United States, 2,752 people died in a single day on April 15. More than 2,900 people lost their lives on Thursday.