Pfizer seeks authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in Europe

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:48 a.m.

The American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNtech have asked the European health authorities for authorization to use the vaccine they jointly developed in the European Union.

“For us, as a company based in the heart of Europe, this is an important step, we will continue to strive to distribute the vaccine worldwide after possible authorization”, said the president. of BioNtech, Ugur Sahin.

In a joint statement, the two companies expressed hope that the vaccine can start being used in Europe before the end of the year.

According to the European Medicines Agency, which ruled today, if its experts had received enough data, from both Pfizer and Moderna, they would complete their reviews by December 29 and January 12, respectively.

Pfizer’s vaccine, which has been shown to be over 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, should be shipped and stored at -70 degrees, well below the standard for vaccines by 2 to 8 degrees. “We hope the results of this pilot plan serve as a model for other states and international governments as they prepare to implement effective immunization programs,” Pfizer said in a statement.

Spain will receive 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, corresponding to the joint purchase made from the European Union. According to a price estimate, a dose of the Pfizer vaccine would cost 16.50 euros.

However, nothing is played on a single card. Specifically, Spain is currently part of three vaccine purchase agreements: with Sanofi, AstraZeneca and the latter, Pfizer.

Health predicts that vaccination will begin in January and that in the first half of 2021 a large part of the population has already been vaccinated, around 30 million people, 70%.