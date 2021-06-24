Pfizer Single-Dose Protection of Astrazeneca: Single-Dose 60% Effective Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine: Lancet – 60% Effective Single-Dose Lancet Study of Pfizer Astrazeneca Covid Vaccine

London

A single dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine provides nearly 60% protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection to people 65 years of age and older. The study, conducted by researchers at University College London, UK, was published in the Lancet Infectious Disease journal. People aged 65 and over were included in the study.

This study was completed before the delta form of SARS-CoV-2 was revealed. Currently, cases of infection linked to the delta form of the corona virus in Britain are worrying the country. Researchers said that a single dose of Pfizer and Estroneca’s anti-Covid vaccines provides about 60% protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in people 65 years of age and older.

rare neurological disorder

Meanwhile, researchers in India and England found in two separate studies that 11 people who took the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developed a rare type of neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome. Seven cases were reported from a medical center in Kerala where around 1.2 million people received the AstraZeneca vaccine. In India, this vaccine is called Covishield. There have been four cases of this type of disorder in Nottingham, UK, where around seven lakh people received the vaccine.

All 11 people were vaccinated 10 to 22 days ago with Kovid. In Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system which is the network of nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. Both studies are published June 10 in the journal Annals of Neurology. In areas where cases have been reported, the frequency of GBS was estimated to be 10 times higher than expected, the authors of both studies said.