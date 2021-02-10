Pfizer Spain receives recognition for its excellence in human capital practices

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer Espaa has been recognized for the excellent human resources policies of the company. For the second year in a row, the company has been awarded the Top Employer 2021 label, awarded by the Top Employers Institute.

In the evaluation of this year’s certification, the company managed to increase by 19 points compared to the overall result of the certification of the previous year. To achieve this, Pfizer has distinguished itself by investing in its policies and strategies focused on employee well-being, seeking a work-life balance, promoting digital disconnection, and betting on health programs for professionals; and for the promotion of diversity and inclusion, with different initiatives among employees. In addition to these areas, the assessment highlighted other strengths of people management, such as sustainability, ethics and values, change management or the Recognition and Rewards section.

To earn Top Employer certification, companies must pass a demanding process that assesses the development practices of 600 people in 10 areas: talent strategy; personnel planning; Talent Acquisition; boarding; Learning and development; performance management; leadership development; career and succession management; benefits and compensation; and culture.

“It is a pride to have a team of professionals like the one we have. Amazing people who stand out for their talent and diversity and who are fully committed to our goal: innovations that change the lives of patients, ”said Sergio Rodriguez, CEO of the company. for the constant effort of all those who are part of Pfizer Spain. Our professionals are our best asset and this award is dedicated to all of them, because without their involvement, it would not have been possible to achieve it ”, he added.

Pfizer Spain also has other awards in the management of people, such as the XIII Prize for the rationalization of the Spanish timetable (ARHOE), which recognizes the implementation of actions that promote more rational hours; the Special Mention for best practices in the context of the Covid-19 crisis from the VI International Awards for Diversity Management of the Diversity Foundation, and that of a finalist company in the “TOP 10 Diversity Company 2018”, in the 6 edition of the INTRAMA Diversity Award. For Ana Gmez, Director of Human Resources at Pfizer Spain, “one of Pfizer’s most important values ​​are our professionals. This certification fills us with pride and is proof that we are making progress in the field of people management by putting our employees at the center ”.

The Top Employers Institute is a global authority in recognizing excellence in human capital practices. Thanks to its certification program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as benchmark employers. Founded in 1991, the Top Employers Institute has certified more than 1,600 organizations from 119 countries.

