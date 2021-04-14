Pfizer to speed up delivery of 50 million doses of its vaccine to the EU

Updated: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 2:09 PM

Published on: 04/14.2021 2:00 PM

Pharmaceutical consortium Pfizer and BionTech will advance the delivery of 50 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter of this year, which will allow the EU to maintain its vaccination target of 70% of the adult population by the end of summer.

“We have reached an agreement with BionTech-Pfizer to once again speed up vaccine deliveries: 50 million doses will be delivered in the second quarter, starting in April,” Von der Leyen said in an appearance without questions.

The deliveries are ahead of the doses Pfizer had planned to send to the EU in the last quarter of 2021 and will increase the supply of the drug to the Twenty-Seven from April by 25%.

Thus, the supply of these two companies to the block between April and June amounts to 250 million doses, against 200 million envisaged so far. The EU is responding to the suspension of deliveries from Janssen and the production problems AstraZeneca has encountered since the start of the campaign.

In addition, Von der Leyen confirmed that the Community Executive is negotiating with Pfizer and BioNTech the conclusion of a new agreement for the purchase of 1,800 million doses of its vaccine to be obtained between 2022 and 2023 and with which to respond to the appearance new variants.