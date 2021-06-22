Pfizer vaccine India: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine India: Pfizer vaccine against Corona virus India

Washington

The CEO of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Dr Albert Borla, said on Tuesday that the company was in the final stages of a deal with India for the supply of Kovid-19 vaccines. He also noted that vaccines made locally in India would be the main pillar of the Indian vaccination campaign.

Addressing the 15th India-US Medicine and Health Summit hosted by the US-Indian Chamber of Commerce, he said Pfizer had developed a special plan under which middle- and low-income countries, including India, will have less access to these vaccines. At least two billion doses will be available.

Dr Borla said: “I hope that we will soon finalize the approval of the product in India by the Indian health authorities and the agreement with the government so that we can also start shipping the vaccine on our side.” He said the local vaccine manufacturing that takes place at the Serum Institute of India would form the “vaccination base” for Indians.

“But getting additional mRNA vaccines from us, as well as Moderna, will also be of great help,” said the CEO of Pfizer. He said, “Right now we are in discussions with the Indian government. We are in the very final stages of finalizing this agreement. First we need to get approval for this vaccine in India.

Dr Borla said he was confident his vaccine would be approved in India and an agreement would be reached.